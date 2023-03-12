Mumbai: ACP dies in office from heart attack | File photo

Mumbai: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Yellow Gate Division, Nitin Bobde, died after suffering a heart attack at his office between 2 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

The 55-year-old Bobde came on duty around 10 am, according to Mumbai police and rested in his room after having lunch around 2 pm. However, when staff of his officeknocked on the door, there was no answer from inside. Sensing that something was not quite right, the staff went inside but found Bobde to be unresponsive.

The staff rushed him to St. George Hospital for treatment, but the officer could not be revived. The post-mortem is being conducted at St. George Hospital.

Bobde was a Senior Police Inspector at Mankhurd Police Station before taking charge as Senior Police Inspector of Matunga Police Station. He was then promoted as ACP and posted at the Yellow Gate Division.

A few years ago, Bobde had to undergo angioplasty and was on medical leave for six months.

An officer said that Bobde had not been well for the past few days and was also on sick leave for three days.

The 1991 batch officer resided in Nerul with his wife and daughter.