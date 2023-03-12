e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ACP dies in office from heart attack

Mumbai: ACP dies in office from heart attack

The officer had not been well for the past few days and was also on sick leave for three days.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ACP dies in office from heart attack | File photo

Mumbai: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Yellow Gate Division, Nitin Bobde, died after suffering a heart attack at his office between 2 pm and 4 pm on Saturday.

The 55-year-old Bobde came on duty around 10 am, according to Mumbai police and rested in his room after having lunch around 2 pm. However, when staff of his officeknocked on the door, there was no answer from inside. Sensing that something was not quite right, the staff went inside but found Bobde to be unresponsive.

The staff rushed him to St. George Hospital for treatment, but the officer could not be revived. The post-mortem is being conducted at St. George Hospital.

Bobde was a Senior Police Inspector at Mankhurd Police Station before taking charge as Senior Police Inspector of Matunga Police Station. He was then promoted as ACP and posted at the Yellow Gate Division.

A few years ago, Bobde had to undergo angioplasty and was on medical leave for six months.

An officer said that Bobde had not been well for the past few days and was also on sick leave for three days.

The 1991 batch officer resided in Nerul with his wife and daughter.

Read Also
Sushmita Sen stuns in first public appearance after surviving a massive heart attack
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ACP dies in office from heart attack

Mumbai: ACP dies in office from heart attack

Maharashtra Congress to protest over Adani issue on Monday at Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Congress to protest over Adani issue on Monday at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Part of Dahisar bridge opens up for vehicular movement

Mumbai: Part of Dahisar bridge opens up for vehicular movement

Thane: Dombivali bar owner thrashed for refusing to serve beer

Thane: Dombivali bar owner thrashed for refusing to serve beer

Maharashtra: MMRDA to build bridge linking Satpati-Murbe in Palghar district

Maharashtra: MMRDA to build bridge linking Satpati-Murbe in Palghar district