Sushmita Sen stuns in first public appearance after surviving a massive heart attack

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023

The actress made her first public appearance after recovering from a fatal heart attack on March 6.

She is back with a bang after her recovery.

The Aarya actress graced the Lakme Fashion Week event held recently.

She did a fantabulous ramp walk in an outfit designed by fashion designer Anushree Reddy.

The lady slayed it in a lime green lehenga and matching accesories.

Putting up a million dollar smile, she added more to her charm.

She later held a quick-live session for her fans telling them about her 'bautiful experience'.

