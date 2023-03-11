Sushmita Sen stuns in first public appearance after surviving a massive heart attack

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 11, 2023
The actress made her first public appearance after recovering from a fatal heart attack on March 6.
She is back with a bang after her recovery.
The Aarya actress graced the Lakme Fashion Week event held recently.
She did a fantabulous ramp walk in an outfit designed by fashion designer Anushree Reddy.
The lady slayed it in a lime green lehenga and matching accesories.
Putting up a million dollar smile, she added more to her charm.
She later held a quick-live session for her fans telling them about her 'bautiful experience'.
