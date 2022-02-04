Mumbai: ACP booked for extortion bid

Mumbai: An offence has been registered at Chembur police station against its former senior inspector and currently an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shalini Sharma pertaining to an allegation of extortion. Officials said, a suspended police inspector was also booked along with a private person.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) which is in possession of the Free Press Journal the complaint Sauda Qureshi who is into event management business alleged that monetory demands were made from her to the tune of ₹50 lakh in February last year to secure bail for her brother Wasim who was arrested by Chembur police.

Wasim who had several cases registered against him was arrested in November 2020 by Chembur police and his custody was taken in couple of more cases later. Last year in Feb when Wasim was in Magistrate custody monetary demands were made by the accused to secure his bail and for cooperation from the police, alleged in the FIR.

After receiving complaint, the crime branch unit 6 conducted investigation, the complainant produced recordings of WhatsApp calls exchanged between them, in which alleged extortion demands were made, said police.

Based on the statement, the offence was registered against Sharma, suspended police inspector Anil Jadhav and one Raju Sontakke on Thursday. They have been booked under section 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 389 (putting person in fear of accusation of offence, in order to commit extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The victim family had property dispute case pending in the Bombay High Court, while they have also filed a writ petition against cases registered against Wasim. Sharma was unavailable for a comment.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 08:54 PM IST