Mumbai: Accused Of Assaulting Dog Feeder, 46-Year-Old BARC Scientist Gets Anticipatory Bail

Noting that the applicant is a scientist and a Class-I gazetted officer, a sessions court granted an anticipatory bail to Vivekanand Dubey, who is accused of assaulting a woman for feeding dogs. The 46-year-old works with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

As per the case, the incident took place on December 30 at around 7pm when the complainant was giving food to canines outside her house in Trombay's Anushakti Nagar. An enraged Dubey showed up at the spot, shooed away the dogs and kicked the food bag. He later caught the woman's hand and pulled her. As a result, she fell down and her clothes got torn. While abusing her, the scientist assaulted the complainant with kicks and blows, damaging her spectacles. He then told the woman not to feed the dogs henceforth, said the complaint.

During the probe, the Trombay police issued a notice to Dubey, asking him to appear before the investigating officer. Fearing arrest, he moved an anticipatory bail. While granting him relief, the court said, “The applicant is a scientist and a class-I gazetted officer. The possibility of his absconding and fleeing from justice is not there. It is clear that the custodial interrogation of the applicant is not required. There are no criminal antecedents of the applicant.”