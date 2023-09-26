Mumbai: Accountant Conned Of ₹2.65 Lakh In Loan Scam By Neighbour In Jogeshwari | Representational Image

A case has been registered against neighbor for allegedly cheating Rihan Nagvekar of ₹2.65 lakh at the Juhu police station on September 24. The accused, Tanil Chipkar, hails from Jogeshwari West. The case was filed under sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471(using forged documents) of the IPC Act.

The scam

According to the FIR, Rohan Nagvekar (34) an accountant in a private company, resides at Bandrekar Wadi, Jogeshwari East. In 2016, he took a loan of ₹19 lakh from 'DHFL Bank Home Loan'. In February 2022, his neighbor, Tanil Chipkar, visited his workplace and claimed to work as an executive officer at 'IDFC First Bank' and showed his bank's identity card.

Chipakar informed him that IDFC First bank was offering loan at a lower interest rate. Nagvekar requested the transfer of his loan to IDFC First bank and additionally sought a loan of ₹7 lakh. Chipkar assured him that his bank would provide ₹26 lakh at an interest rate of only 6.91%.

Believing this offer, Nagvekar agreed to proceed and Chipak immediately requested ₹9,500 as processing fees, which Nagvekar promptly transferred to Chipakar's account. Chipkar then asked ₹6,500 as application fees, which Nagvekar followed instruction. Subsequently, Chipakr provided a xerox copy of a letter, supposedly indicating the approval of the ₹26 lakhs loan.

This xerox copy was on the letterhead of IDFC first bank. Chipkar further requested ₹24,500 for stamp duty and continued to extract various sums of money under the pretext of various bank-related tasks.

Total of ₹2,65,535 extorted

In March 2022, Chipkar informed Nagvekar that his loan money would be credited to his bank account, but he needed to pay ₹24,000 as EMI in advance. Over several months, Chipkar repeatedly asked Nagvekar for various amounts under the guise of various bank-related matters.

Nagvekar transferred a total of ₹2,65,535 to Chipkar's account. Despite this, Nagvekar's loan had not been transferred to IDFC first bank even after six to seven months. Nagvekar frequently inquired about the status. But, Chipkar gave vague answers and avoided him.

Eventually, Nagvekar realized that he had been deceived and registered the case.