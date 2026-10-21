Mumbai Accidents Claim 720 Lives And Injure 2,408 In 6 Years; Building Collapses, Fires Among Major Causes, RTI Reveals

BMC accident data obtained through an RTI highlights fatalities linked to fires, building collapses, open manholes, water bodies and other hazards across Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: A staggering 720 people died and 2,408 were injured in accidents across Mumbai between 2020 and September 2026, an RTI has revealed.

RTI activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh sought details from the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell on accidents reported over the past six-and-a-half years, including fatalities and injuries.

The civic body’s response covered a wide range of emergencies, from building collapses, fires, gas leaks and landslides to falling trees and people falling into water bodies, drains and manholes.

Falls, Building Collapses And Fires Claim Lives

According to civic data, 272 people died after falling into quarries, manholes, the sea, drains, rivers, wells and creeks — 77 in incidents involving quarries and manholes and 195 in falls into water bodies.

Structural collapses involving houses, walls and building portions claimed 179 lives and injured 864 people, while fires and short circuits killed 168 and injured 1,048. Landslides accounted for 39 deaths, electric shocks for 40, and falling trees and branches for 22.

“Such incidents raise serious concerns about public safety, open manholes, hazards near drains and safety arrangements around water bodies,” Shaikh said.

RTI Activist Seeks Stronger Safety Measures

He has written to Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and the Chief Fire Officer, seeking stronger preventive measures to curb accidents and minimise loss of life. His recommendations include regular inspections of hazardous locations, securing open manholes and drains, checking building safety and strengthening the emergency response system.

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Accidents Reported Between 2020 And September 2026

According to the data provided by the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the breakdown of accidents, injuries and deaths is as follows:

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