Mumbai Accident: Triple-Riding Motorcycle Crashes Into Electricity Pole In Mulund; 3 College Students Seriously Injured

Three college students were seriously injured after their motorcycle crashed into an electricity pole near Tarasingh Talao in Mulund East, uprooting the pole | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 20, 2026: Three college students, including a young woman, were seriously injured after a speeding motorcycle carrying three people rammed into an electricity pole in Mulund East in the early hours of Tuesday. The impact was so severe that the pole was uprooted from the ground.

The Navghar police have registered a case against the motorcycle rider, Om Pritam Khawale, 19, for allegedly driving recklessly and causing the accident. The injured students are undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Bhandup.

Accident Occurred During Night Patrol

According to the FIR, woman police constable Usha Sambhaji Sanap was on night-patrol duty with Navghar Mobile-4 when the accident occurred at around 2.35 am on October 20. She was patrolling near Tarasingh Talao on the southbound service road of the Eastern Express Highway in Mulund East.

During the patrol, she allegedly noticed a Bajaj Avenger motorcycle (MH-03-DF-6914), ridden by Khawale, speeding along the service road with two pillion riders. The motorcycle reportedly crashed into an electricity pole belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The collision uprooted the pole, causing damage to public property and leaving all three occupants seriously injured.

Students Suffer Fractures And Facial Injuries

Khawale sustained fractures to both his legs. Krisha Shripal Jain, 19, who was seated behind him, suffered a fracture to her left leg, while Yashasvi Janardan Prasad, 18, who was riding pillion behind Jain, sustained facial injuries.

Police personnel rushed the injured students to Fortis Hospital in Bhandup with the assistance of Navghar Mobile-1. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

Case Registered Against Rider

According to the police complaint, Khawale allegedly rode the motorcycle at high speed and in a negligent manner while carrying two pillion riders, resulting in the crash. The accident also caused damage to the electricity pole, which was uprooted from its base.

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The Navghar police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

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