Mumbai Accident: Tanker Rams BEST Wet-Lease Bus At Chheda Nagar Signal, 4 Passengers Injured

Four passengers were injured after a tanker collided with a BEST wet-lease bus at Chheda Nagar Signal near Mulund | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, October 14, 2026: Four passengers, including two young women, sustained injuries early Wednesday morning after a heavy tanker side-swiped a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) wet-lease bus at the busy Chheda Nagar signal on the Eastern Express Highway.

Tanker Rams Stationary BEST Bus

The incident, which occurred at approximately 6.55 am, involved a wet-lease bus operating from the Mulund Depot. The bus, serving on route A-373, was carrying commuters on its down-direction journey from Vaishali Nagar towards Mahul.

According to official accident reports filed with the Command & Control Centre (Traffic), the bus driver was forced to slam on the brakes after a motorcycle unexpectedly cut directly in front of the vehicle near the Chheda Nagar traffic signal.

Four passengers were injured after a tanker collided with a BEST wet-lease bus at Chheda Nagar Signal near Mulund | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

While the bus driver managed to avoid hitting the two-wheeler, a commercial tanker travelling from Mumbai towards Vashi was unable to stop in time.

The tanker rammed into the right-middle section of the stationary bus. The heavy impact shattered three windowpanes along the right side, spraying glass fragments into the passenger cabin.

Four Passengers Sustain Injuries

A total of four commuters suffered injuries from the collision and flying glass debris. A 14-year-old girl sustained facial lacerations immediately below her right eye caused by broken glass fragments and was immediately discharged.

Meanwhile, Aditi Koyande, 22, was diagnosed with a fracture and was put under 24-hour medical observation after she suffered multiple glass-related lacerations to her right elbow and right leg, resulting in active bleeding.

Among the remaining two unidentified male passengers, one suffered minor injuries and formally refused medical treatment at the scene, whereas the second passenger was promptly taken to a private medical facility by relatives before initial emergency details could be recorded.

The BEST bus conductor demonstrated a swift presence of mind and escorted both injured female passengers to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for immediate medical assistance.

Police Register Case Against Tanker Driver

Local traffic police personnel cleared the roadway shortly after the incident, moving both the damaged wet-lease bus and the tanker to the nearby Tilak Nagar Police Station to restore traffic flow along the busy corridor.

The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a first information report against the tanker driver for rash driving and endangering the life or personal safety of others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.

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Authorities stated that police are coordinating with local authorities and hospitals to verify the details and condition of the fourth injured passenger, whose relatives transported him from the scene.

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