 Mumbai Accident: Police Struggle For Clues Leading To Driver Who Mowed Down Teen
The fatal accident took place on September 13 when the deceased, Aditya Velankar, a first-year BSc student at Thakur College, was riding pillion with his friend.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 03:33 AM IST
Representative Image | Pexels

The Dahisar police are struggling for clues leading to the car driver, who mowed down a 17-year-old, while trying to overtake his scooter on the Western Express Highway. The fatal mishap took place on September 13 when the deceased, Aditya Velankar, a first-year BSc student at Thakur College, was riding pillion with his friend.

The duo along with another friend, who was on another scooter, were out to buy two-wheeler accessories. Upon reaching a garage in Dahisar, they found the items to be costly. Hence, they decided to return home to get more money.

On their way back, a white car attempted to overtake Velankar's vehicle without honking. The car grazed the scooter, causing his friend to lose control. Subsequently, the duo fell and Velankar sustained serious head injuries. The car driver fled the scene.

The police are examining the CCTV footage, but the visuals are unclear. Also, no one, including the deceased's friend, noted the car's number. The cops are trying to trace the culprit with technical and human intelligence.

