Mumbai Accident: Minor Crashes Water Tanker Into SUV, Compound Wall In Andheri; Police Book Cousin And Vehicle Owner | VIDEO

Police have seized a water tanker after a 14-year-old allegedly drove it into a parked SUV and a residential complex’s compound wall in Andheri East | X - @sirajnoorani

Mumbai, October 26, 2026: A 14-year-old boy allegedly driving a water tanker crashed into a parked SUV before ramming into a residential complex’s compound wall on Mahakali Road in Andheri East early Sunday.

According to the MIDC police, the accident occurred near Malvani Dhaba around 4.30am. The boy’s 20-year-old cousin, Durgesh Pathak, had stopped the tanker for tea when the minor allegedly took the wheel and drove off at high speed.

The tanker struck a golden Volkswagen Taigun belonging to 45-year-old hotelier Chandrakesh alias Nattu Harishankar Gupta before hitting the boundary wall.

Andheri East Accident: Minor at Wheel of Out-of-Control Water Tanker; CCTV Footage Emerges A 14-year-old minor allegedly driving a speeding water tanker caused an accident on Mahakali Road in the MIDC area of Andheri East, #Mumbai. The tanker reportedly went out of control and rammed into a car parked along the road before crashing into the wall of a building. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage is expected to help establish the sequence of events leading to the accident. — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 26, 2026

Police Book Minor, Cousin And Vehicle Owner

Residents alerted the police around 5.30am. CCTV footage showing the boy behind the steering wheel and the collision subsequently went viral on social media.

The police registered a case against the minor, Pathak and the vehicle owner under provisions relating to rash and negligent driving and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Notices were issued to the teenager and his cousin. Officials believe Pathak knowingly permitted the minor to drive. The police seized the tanker and are tracing its registered owner.

Woman Killed In Separate Tanker Accident

In a separate accident on September 26, Gayatridevi Vinod Gaud, 35, the wife of a jeweller from Andheri’s Vijaynagar area, died after a petrol tanker allegedly hit her Activa scooter on Andheri-Kurla Road around 3.30pm. She was near pillar 288, beneath the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro bridge, opposite Lemon Tree Hotel.

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The police said the tanker, driven by Vasai resident Vinaykumar Kanhaiyalal Yadav, was transporting fuel. Locals rushed Gayatridevi to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on her husband’s complaint, the Sahar police later registered a case against the driver for alleged negligent driving causing death.

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