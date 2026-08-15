Mumbai Accident: Joyride On Eastern Freeway Ends Into Fatal Crash For 3 Youths As Speeding Two-Wheeler Rams Into Divider; 1 Killed - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A fatal road accident on the Mumbai Freeway has raised fresh concerns over dangerous two-wheeler riding practices after a scooter carrying three people reportedly crashed at high speed, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

Disturbing Accident Caught On Cam

Disturbing footage of the incident shared on Instagram by local news portal, Mumbai TV, shows three people travelling on a single scooter at night without helmets or visible protective gear. The trio can reportedly be seen triple-riding on the freeway shortly before the crash.

According to the information accompanying the video, the high-speed ride ended in a severe accident, resulting in one fatality while the two other riders sustained injuries. The circumstances leading to the crash, including the exact speed of the scooter and the identities of those involved, have not been independently verified.

Details regarding the exact date and time of the accident are currently unavailable. There is also no confirmed information yet on police action, the registration of a case or whether any traffic violations were recorded in connection with the incident.

The crash has once again highlighted the risks associated with triple-riding, riding without helmets and speeding on high-speed road corridors. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement providing further details about the accident.

Two-Wheelers Banned On Eastern Freeway

Meanwhile, two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles, are strictly prohibited on Mumbai’s Eastern Freeway. The traffic police enforce this restriction to improve road safety and maintain smooth traffic flow, with vehicles allowed to travel at speeds of up to 80 km/h.

Cars, SUVs, and public buses are permitted on the freeway, while two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, and heavy trucks are not allowed. Pedestrians, handcarts, and animal-drawn carts are also prohibited from using the road.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/