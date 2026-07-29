Atal Setu Bike Viral Video: Duo Spotted Enjoying High-Speed Joyride On Wrong Side Of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Despite Two-Wheeler Ban |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media has sparked fresh concerns over safety violations on Mumbai's Atal Setu after allegedly showing two young men riding a motorcycle on the wrong side of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), where two-wheelers are strictly prohibited.

The footage, which surfaced on Tuesday, July 28, appears to show a Bajaj Pulsar 220 being ridden towards Mumbai on the wrong side of the sea bridge amid moving traffic. The rider, dressed in a blue T-shirt and red pants, is seen without a helmet, while the pillion rider, wearing a white shirt, appears to deliberately cover the motorcycle's registration plate, seemingly to prevent identification.

The video shows the duo rushing along the bridge allegedly at speeds over 100 kmph, raising concerns over reckless driving and the potential danger posed to other motorists. As of now, there are no confirmed reports indicating whether the riders have been identified or whether any legal action has been initiated against them.

No Bikes Allowed On Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, officially named Atal Setu, has stringent vehicle restrictions in place. Two-wheelers, including motorcycles, scooters and mopeds, as well as three-wheelers, autorickshaws, tractors and animal-drawn vehicles, are prohibited from using the bridge due to safety concerns arising from high vehicle speeds and strong crosswinds over the sea.

Only cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses are permitted on the six-lane access-controlled expressway. The maximum speed limit for permitted vehicles is 100 kmph, while vehicles must slow to 40 kmph at the entry and exit points.

Spanning approximately 22 kilometres, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link consists of a 16.5-kilometre sea bridge and a 5.5-kilometre land section, connecting Sewri in Mumbai with Chirle in Navi Mumbai. The infrastructure marvel has majorly reduced travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai to around 20 minutes, compared to nearly two hours earlier.

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