 Mumbai Accident: Ex-MP Sudhir Sawant Booked After His Car Hits BMC Worker's Bike In Khar, Killing 41-Year-Old And Injuring 2 | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: Ex-MP Sudhir Sawant Booked After His Car Hits BMC Worker's Bike In Khar, Killing 41-Year-Old And Injuring 2 | VIDEO

Mumbai Accident: Ex-MP Sudhir Sawant Booked After His Car Hits BMC Worker's Bike In Khar, Killing 41-Year-Old And Injuring 2 | VIDEO

Former Rajapur AAP MP Sudhir Sawant has been booked after his car allegedly hit a BMC worker's motorcycle in Khar West, killing 41-year-old Iyappan Harijan. Harijan's wife and another motorcyclist were injured. Police booked Sawant under BNS provisions for causing death by negligence and the Motor Vehicles Act for dangerous driving.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, September 30, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
Mumbai Accident: Ex-MP Sudhir Sawant Booked After His Car Hits BMC Worker's Bike In Khar, Killing 41-Year-Old And Injuring 2 | VIDEO
A BMC worker died after his motorcycle was allegedly struck by a car in Khar West, while two others were injured | X - @ChetnaRaja

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: A car driven by former Rajapur AAP MP and honorary Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, 71, allegedly hit the motorcycle of 41-year-old BMC employee Iyappan Harijan in Khar West on Monday evening, killing him.

The Khar police booked Sawant for allegedly causing death by negligence and dangerous driving. Sawant is undergoing treatment after his blood pressure rose following the accident, and further action will be taken after his discharge. Police said Sawant, a Khar resident, was returning home from Dadar when the accident occurred.

Harijan’s wife, Nyansi, 37, who was pillion, was injured, while the car later hit another motorcycle, injuring its rider, Rahul Ghanekar, who suffered a fracture in one hand.

Accident Near CD Road

According to the FIR, the accident occurred between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm on September 28 near CD Road and 16th Road. Nyansi told police that she and Harijan had left their Santacruz West home and were travelling towards Bandra to shop for an event at their residence.

She said Sawant was allegedly driving an Ertiga at high speed when it collided with Harijan’s motorcycle. The car was behind the motorcycle.

BMC Worker Dies Of Injuries

Harijan was thrown off the motorcycle and came under the car, with only his leg visible from beneath it. Bystanders lifted the car and pulled him out. He was initially conscious but later collapsed due to his injuries.

He suffered serious injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body and was bleeding from his right ear and head. Bystanders took the couple to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West, in an autorickshaw. Harijan became unconscious on the way and was declared dead by doctors despite treatment. Nyansi suffered injuries to her left hand and other parts of her body.

Harijan had worked with MTNL for 16 years and joined the BMC’s cleaning services about a month ago.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Container Driver Dies After Vehicles Plunge Into 35-Foot Gorge In...
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Container Driver Dies After Vehicles Plunge Into 35-Foot Gorge In...

Case Registered Against Sawant

The police registered a case against Sawant under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence), other relevant BNS provisions and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act concerning dangerous driving.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source