Mumbai Accident: Ex-MP Sudhir Sawant Booked After His Car Hits BMC Worker's Bike In Khar, Killing 41-Year-Old And Injuring 2 | VIDEO

A BMC worker died after his motorcycle was allegedly struck by a car in Khar West, while two others were injured | X - @ChetnaRaja

Mumbai, September 29, 2026: A car driven by former Rajapur AAP MP and honorary Brigadier Sudhir Sawant, 71, allegedly hit the motorcycle of 41-year-old BMC employee Iyappan Harijan in Khar West on Monday evening, killing him.

The Khar police booked Sawant for allegedly causing death by negligence and dangerous driving. Sawant is undergoing treatment after his blood pressure rose following the accident, and further action will be taken after his discharge. Police said Sawant, a Khar resident, was returning home from Dadar when the accident occurred.

Harijan’s wife, Nyansi, 37, who was pillion, was injured, while the car later hit another motorcycle, injuring its rider, Rahul Ghanekar, who suffered a fracture in one hand.

A speeding car rammed into two scooters in Mumbai’s Khar, killing a 41-year-old man and injuring his wife and another rider. accident was captured on #CCTV police have registered a case against the car driver and launched an investigation.#Mumbai #Khar #RoadAccident #Breaking pic.twitter.com/ZIkGxWfmLQ — Chetna Raja (@ChetnaRaja) September 29, 2026

Accident Near CD Road

According to the FIR, the accident occurred between 4.15 pm and 4.30 pm on September 28 near CD Road and 16th Road. Nyansi told police that she and Harijan had left their Santacruz West home and were travelling towards Bandra to shop for an event at their residence.

She said Sawant was allegedly driving an Ertiga at high speed when it collided with Harijan’s motorcycle. The car was behind the motorcycle.

BMC Worker Dies Of Injuries

Harijan was thrown off the motorcycle and came under the car, with only his leg visible from beneath it. Bystanders lifted the car and pulled him out. He was initially conscious but later collapsed due to his injuries.

He suffered serious injuries to his head, face and other parts of his body and was bleeding from his right ear and head. Bystanders took the couple to Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West, in an autorickshaw. Harijan became unconscious on the way and was declared dead by doctors despite treatment. Nyansi suffered injuries to her left hand and other parts of her body.

Harijan had worked with MTNL for 16 years and joined the BMC’s cleaning services about a month ago.

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Case Registered Against Sawant

The police registered a case against Sawant under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (causing death by negligence), other relevant BNS provisions and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act concerning dangerous driving.

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