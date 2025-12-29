Mumbai Accident: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB At Bandra Ground; Operator Booked

Mumbai Road Accident (Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: A 40-year-old JCB operator was booked for alleged negligence after an elderly woman was run over and killed during excavation work at Chimbai Ground in Bandra (West), on Sunday, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday when the woman, believed to be a pavement dweller, was sleeping inside the ground. The accused, identified as Salim Noor Khan, a resident of Powai, was operating a JCB machine for excavation work when he reportedly failed to notice the woman while reversing the vehicle and ran over her waist and legs, critically injuring her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Passerby Alerted Cops About The Incident

According to police, a passerby, Prafull Makhwana (25), who was standing near the gate of the ground, witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the authorities. Police personnel rushed to the spot and found a crowd gathered around 20 metres inside the ground. Locals had caught hold of the driver and later handed him over to the police.

The injured woman was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, a police officer said, as quoted by HT.

Case Filed Against JCB Operator

Following her death, the Bandra police registered a case against the JCB operator under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the accused was issued a notice of appearance on Sunday and allowed to leave, as the offence pertains to death caused due to negligence. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

