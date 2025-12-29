 Mumbai Accident: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB At Bandra Ground; Operator Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Accident: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB At Bandra Ground; Operator Booked

Mumbai Accident: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB At Bandra Ground; Operator Booked

A 40-year-old JCB operator was booked for negligence after an elderly woman was run over during excavation at Chimbai Ground in Mumbai's Bandra. The woman, a pavement dweller, succumbed to her injuries at Bhabha Hospital. The operator, Salim Noor Khan, was issued a notice as the investigation continues, police stated.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Road Accident (Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: A 40-year-old JCB operator was booked for alleged negligence after an elderly woman was run over and killed during excavation work at Chimbai Ground in Bandra (West), on Sunday, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday when the woman, believed to be a pavement dweller, was sleeping inside the ground. The accused, identified as Salim Noor Khan, a resident of Powai, was operating a JCB machine for excavation work when he reportedly failed to notice the woman while reversing the vehicle and ran over her waist and legs, critically injuring her, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Passerby Alerted Cops About The Incident

According to police, a passerby, Prafull Makhwana (25), who was standing near the gate of the ground, witnessed the incident and immediately alerted the authorities. Police personnel rushed to the spot and found a crowd gathered around 20 metres inside the ground. Locals had caught hold of the driver and later handed him over to the police.

FPJ Shorts
2025 Buzz Report: Rupali Ganguly Beats Smriti Irani & Becomes Most Popular Actress Of Year; BB19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads Among Actors
2025 Buzz Report: Rupali Ganguly Beats Smriti Irani & Becomes Most Popular Actress Of Year; BB19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Leads Among Actors
Why Are India's Aravalli Hills Suddenly Trending Again? What Is 'Whitewash Deforestation' That Social Media Influencers Are Complaining About?
Why Are India's Aravalli Hills Suddenly Trending Again? What Is 'Whitewash Deforestation' That Social Media Influencers Are Complaining About?
Timex Group India Shares Fall Nearly 10% In Early Trade, Promoter OFS At Deep Discount Sparks Sell-Off
Timex Group India Shares Fall Nearly 10% In Early Trade, Promoter OFS At Deep Discount Sparks Sell-Off
Unnao Rape Case: BIG Jolt For Kuldeep Sengar As Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC's Bail Order
Unnao Rape Case: BIG Jolt For Kuldeep Sengar As Supreme Court Stays Delhi HC's Bail Order

The injured woman was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment, a police officer said, as quoted by HT.

Read Also
UP: Truck Carrying Husk Overturns On Bolero SUV, Driver Crushed To Death On Rampur-Nainital Highway;...
article-image

Case Filed Against JCB Operator

Following her death, the Bandra police registered a case against the JCB operator under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and Section 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said the accused was issued a notice of appearance on Sunday and allowed to leave, as the offence pertains to death caused due to negligence. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Accident: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB At Bandra Ground; Operator Booked

Mumbai Accident: Elderly Woman Killed After Being Run Over By JCB At Bandra Ground; Operator Booked

Marathi-Koli Songs Fill Navi Mumbai International Airport, Celebrates Maharashtra's Culture & Pride...

Marathi-Koli Songs Fill Navi Mumbai International Airport, Celebrates Maharashtra's Culture & Pride...

BMC Elections 2026: BJP Releases 1st List of 66 Candidates For Mumbai Civic Body Polls; Tejasvee...

BMC Elections 2026: BJP Releases 1st List of 66 Candidates For Mumbai Civic Body Polls; Tejasvee...

TMC Elections 2026: Over 16,500 Duplicate Voters Flagged In Thane; Know If They'll Be Allowed To...

TMC Elections 2026: Over 16,500 Duplicate Voters Flagged In Thane; Know If They'll Be Allowed To...

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out In 7th Floor Flat Of Andheri West High-Rise, No Injuries Reported