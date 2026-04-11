Mumbai Accident: BMW Crash On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; 18-Year-Old Booked For Rash Driving, No Injuries Reported

BMW crash on Bandra-Worli Sea Link leads to FIR against 18-year-old driver for rash driving | File Photo

Mumbai, April 11: An accident involving a BMW and another car occurred on the northbound lane of the Worli-Bandra Sea Link at around 1:50 am on Saturday. No injuries were reported, police said.

FIR registered against driver

Based on a complaint filed by Ramdas Patil, 50, the Worli Police registered an FIR against Harshad Rapusaria, 18, under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (rash or negligent act endangering human life), and 324(4) (mischief causing loss) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Accident details and video evidence

According to the police, the accident took place on the northbound stretch of the sea link. A video of the incident shows another car colliding with the BMW. The police said that the accused was driving the car (HR 24 AF 6755) recklessly, endangering others, and allegedly damaging another vehicle (MH 01 2460).

Driver details and investigation

The Worli Police said that the accused possessed a valid driving licence. Both the accused and the complainant reside in Bandra West and Santacruz West. The police have not disclosed whether the accused is a student or a working professional. They added that the accused has recently turned 18.

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Traffic disruption and probe

Traffic movement was briefly disrupted due to the accident. The police registered the case early on Saturday morning, and further investigation is underway.

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