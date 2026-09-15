Mumbai Accident: BEST Bus Grazes Car, Hits Metro Pillar Near Oberoi Mall In Goregaon; 2 Injured | VIDEO

Two people were injured after a BEST bus collided with a car and a Metro pillar near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon | X - @sirajnoorani

Mumbai, September 15, 2026: Two people, including a BEST employee, were injured after a BEST wet-lease bus from Dindoshi depot grazed a private car and then crashed into a Metro rail pillar near the Oberoi Mall signal in Goregaon on Monday evening. The incident took place around 5 pm on September 14, while the bus was travelling towards Bhayandar East.

Accident Details

According to the BEST accident report, bus number 7640, operating on Route 705/36, was taking a right turn beneath the flyover at the traffic signal opposite Oberoi Mall when its rear right side grazed a private car. The bus subsequently collided with a Metro rail pillar. Two people sustained injuries in the incident.

Today BEST Bus accident in front of Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East, #Mumbai



More details awaited pic.twitter.com/BnpyCcssPK — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) September 14, 2026

Rajendra Murlidhar Sonawane, 58, a BEST employee from the engineering department at Dindoshi, suffered a head injury and required three stitches.

Mangesh Ramchandra Modlekar, 57, a passenger, suffered injuries to his chin and head and required one stitch on his chin and five on his head. Both were immediately taken to Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari East, by Accident Inspector Kulkarni.

Injured Discharged

The injured were treated and discharged from the hospital later on Monday night, with their condition reported to be stable. The bus was subsequently towed and parked outside Vanrai Police Station following police instructions. A case was registered against the bus driver based on a complaint by the private car driver.

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Road Safety Concerns

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over road safety involving city buses, particularly at busy junctions where buses have to negotiate turns alongside heavy traffic and Metro infrastructure.

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