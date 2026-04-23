Mumbai Accident: 59-Year-Old Woman Seriously Injured After Speeding School Bus Runs Over Her Leg In Mulund; Driver Booked For Negligent Driving

Woman injured after school bus accident in Mulund; driver booked | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, April 23: A 59-year-old woman was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding school bus in Mulund East on the morning of April 20. The injured has been identified as Mangal Suhas Patole, a cook by profession. The Navghar police have registered a case against the bus driver, Shankar Yadagiri Reddy, 30, and initiated further investigation.

Incident details and injuries

According to the FIR, Patole, a resident of Vasudev Balwant Phadke Road in Mulund East, had left her home around 6:25 am to travel to Hiranandani Estate in Thane for work.

While walking from Gavhanpada towards Spandan Hospital, a school bus (MH 04 LY 6016), allegedly driven at high speed and in a negligent manner, ran over her right leg with its front wheel, causing severe injuries.

Bystanders rush to help

The incident caused panic in the area, with bystanders rushing to her aid. The driver, Reddy, along with locals, rushed Patole to Agarwal Hospital in Mulund West for immediate treatment. She was later shifted to Aashirwad Hospital in Mulund East by her brother for further care.

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Case registered, probe underway

The Navghar police recorded Patole’s statement at the hospital and registered a case against the driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and the Motor Vehicles Act for rash and negligent driving causing grievous injury. Further investigation is underway.

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