Mumbai Accident: 27-Yr-Old Woman Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car In Malad, Accused Arrested; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: A 27-year-old woman tragically lost her life after being struck by a speeding car in Mumbai's Malad area on Tuesday, September 3. The incident occurred when the accused driver hit the woman and in a desperate attempt to save her, took her to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

The Mumbai Police have since arrested the driver and registered a case against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle involved in the accident has also been seized as police continue their investigation to uncover the exact cause of the incident.

The aftermath of the accident saw local residents rush the injured woman to the hospital, but despite their efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. The tragic nature of the incident led to an enraged crowd assaulting the driver, expressing their anger over the senseless loss of life.

Woman Killed Recently In Lalbaug Accident

In a separate and equally devastating accident, a 28-year-old woman, Nupura Manyar, lost her life at Lalbaug Junction in Mumbai on September 1. The incident occurred when a drunk passenger, Datta Murlidhar Shinde, 40, seized control of a BEST bus's steering wheel, causing the bus to go out of control. The bus collided with two cars and a few motorcycles before striking nine pedestrians, including Nupura. The accident occurred around 8:20 pm near Ganesh Talkies on Sane Guruji Marg, close to the Lalbaug signal.

Nupura, a resident of Lalbaug and an employee of the Income Tax Department, succumbed to her injuries at the scene. She leaves behind her mother, younger sister and her fiancé, Prathamesh Hajankar, 28, who was also injured in the accident. Prathamesh, who sustained injuries to both his legs, was among the nine pedestrians hurt in the tragic incident.

The accused, Datta Shinde, is a professional driver. He was reportedly intoxicated when he boarded bus number 738 (MH01 CV8815), a wet lease bus of ‘Olectra’ attached to the Kalakilla depot in Dharavi. The reckless act of taking control of the bus led to the devastating chain of events that claimed Nupura's life and injured several others.

Following the incident, Shinde was arrested by the Kalachowki police on Sunday night and presented in court on Monday morning. The court has since remanded him to judicial custody as the investigation into the tragic accident continues.