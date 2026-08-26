Mumbai Accident: 26-Year-Old Woman Survives Fall From 10th-Floor SRA Building In Bhandup After Landing On Tree Branches | VIDEO

Fire Brigade personnel rescued a 26-year-old woman after tree branches caught her during a fall from a Bhandup residential building | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: In a dramatic rescue operation, a 26-year-old woman who fell from the 10th floor of a residential building in Bhandup West on Wednesday morning survived after getting caught in the branches of a large tree below the building.

The incident took place at around 9.30 am at Sunshine Co-operative Housing Society in Tulshhetpada. The injured woman has been identified as Pratiksha Ankush Hiwarale. She sustained serious injuries in the fall and reportedly became unconscious. She is currently undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit at Sion Hospital.

#WATCH | Woman Miraculalously Survives Fall From 10th Floor Of SRA Building In Bhandup, Gets Caught In Tree Branches



Reported by @vssalman007 #BhandupNews #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/0GvqgDgPhz — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 26, 2026

Rescue Operation

According to the Bhandup police, they received a call informing them that Hiwarale had fallen from the residential building and was trapped in the branches of a tree. Police personnel immediately reached the spot and, with the assistance of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, launched a rescue operation.

Fire Brigade personnel climbed the tree using a ladder and initially secured the woman by wrapping her safely in a cloth sheet. The rescuers then carefully cut through the branches and brought her down to the ground. She was first rushed to Mulund General Hospital, where she received preliminary treatment, and was subsequently shifted to Sion Hospital for further medical care.

Police Inquiry

As Hiwarale was admitted to the emergency ward and was unconscious, police could not record her statement. An endorsement regarding the same has been obtained, an officer said.

Police have launched an inquiry into the incident. Hiwarale reportedly got married around four months ago. Her husband is being questioned as part of the inquiry, while her parents have also been informed about the incident. Police said her statement will be recorded once her medical condition permits, following which further legal action will be considered.

Residents Alert Authorities

The incident triggered panic among residents of the housing society and people in the surrounding area. Locals immediately alerted the authorities, following which the Fire Brigade and Bhandup police reached the spot and began the rescue operation.

The dramatic rescue was captured on mobile phones by local residents, and videos of the operation have since circulated on social media.

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Tree Aided Rescue

Ironically, the same tree branches that prevented the woman from falling directly to the ground and potentially saved her life had to be cut by the rescue team to safely bring her down.

Police are continuing their investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the woman falling from the 10th floor.

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