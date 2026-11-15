Mumbai Accident: 26-Year-Old Biker Dies At KEM Hospital 6 Days After Motorcycle Crashes Into Divider On RAK Marg In Sewri

The motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at KEM Hospital following the November 7 crash | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 14, 2026: A 26-year-old motorcyclist, Pratik Suresh Balkate, succumbed to his injuries on November 13 while undergoing treatment at KEM Hospital, six days after his two-wheeler skidded and crashed into a road divider on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai (RAK) Marg in Wadala.

According to the FIR, the accident occurred around 2 am on November 7, when Balkate and his friend Harsh Ganesh Ghadigaonkar, 21, both residents of Antop Hill, were returning home after refuelling their motorcycles at BPT Road in Sewri.

While proceeding along the northbound stretch of RAK Marg near Fatima School in Sewri, Balkate allegedly lost control of his motorcycle (MH-01-DM-2170). The vehicle skidded and rammed into the road divider, leaving him with serious injuries to his head and chest.

Friend Rushes Injured Biker To Hospital

Ghadigaonkar, who was riding separately, immediately stopped and rushed to his friend's assistance. With the help of locals, he shifted Balkate to KEM Hospital, where he was admitted for treatment. However, on November 13 at around 5.15 pm, doctors declared him dead while undergoing treatment.

Police Register Case Under BNS

Following the incident, RAK Marg Police registered a case against the deceased rider under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Also Watch:

The FIR alleges that Balkate drove at high speed and in a rash and negligent manner, endangering his own life and that of others, and thereby caused his own death.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/