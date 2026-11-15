Navi Mumbai Tragedy: 29-Year-Old Kharghar Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into Divider, Catches Fire In Nerul

The fatal crash near Nerul’s LP flyover left the car completely gutted by fire | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 14, 2026: A 29-year-old woman was killed after the car she was driving rammed into a road divider near the LP flyover in Nerul on the Sion-Panvel Highway around 12.30 am on Saturday. The car caught fire shortly after the collision and was completely gutted. Her friend, who was travelling with her, escaped unhurt.

The deceased has been identified as Tanvi Amarjeet Bhalla, a resident of Kharghar. She was driving towards Kharghar from Mumbai with her friend when she reportedly lost control of the car near the beginning of the LP flyover and crashed into the divider.

The impact left Tanvi seriously injured. People at the spot rushed her to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul, where she died during treatment.

Car Gutted In Fire After Collision

The car caught fire following the collision, prompting firefighters from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Nerul fire station to rush to the spot. They managed to extinguish the blaze, but the vehicle was completely gutted.

According to the preliminary assessment of the police, Tanvi may have been confused about whether to proceed on the flyover or take the service road after reaching the junction. This may have caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

“Prima facie, it appears that the driver may have been confused about whether to take the flyover or the service road. We are investigating the exact circumstances that led to the accident,” a police officer said.

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Police also suspect that Tanvi sustained severe injuries when the steering wheel struck her during the impact. Nerul police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation.

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