Mumbai Accident: 2 Vehicles Collide On Gokhale Bridge In Andheri, Traffic Hit; VIDEO Surfaces |

Mumbai: A collision was reported on Gokhale Bridge in Mumbai's Andheri on Thursday night, causing traffic disruption on the busy stretch. A video of the damaged vehicles, a Honda City and a WagonR, has surfaced on social media, showing debris scattered across the road following the crash.

Video Shows Massive Damage To Vehicles

The video, shared by local news outlet Mumbai TV, shows the two vehicles damaged after the collision. The driver's-side front tyre of the WagonR, which appeared to be a cab, was badly damaged along with its bumper.

The Honda City appeared to have suffered more extensive damage, with both front tyres dislodged and the entire front portion of the vehicle badly mangled. Pieces of debris from the damaged vehicles were seen lying across the road, while motorists moved cautiously through the affected stretch.

The circumstances leading to the collision have not been immediately confirmed. There is also no confirmation so far regarding injuries or casualties in the Thursday night crash. Details of any police complaint or legal action in connection with the incident were not immediately available.

Several Injured In BEST Bus Crash Last Month

The latest accident comes a month after a BEST electric bus crashed into multiple vehicles near the Gokhale Bridge signal. On August 17, a wet-lease electric bus operating on route A-221/36 between Andheri West and Versova reportedly crashed into six vehicles at the Gokhale Bridge signal at around noon.

According to officials, the incident occurred after the bus driver allegedly released the handbrake, following which the vehicle moved forward unexpectedly. The bus hit four autorickshaws, a car and a scooter. The bus conductor alerted the police following the incident, after which three injured persons were shifted to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

The injured were identified as Enus Shaikh, 55, an autorickshaw driver who suffered a nose injury; Manojkumar Bajdev, 30, a pedestrian who sustained a blunt injury to his neck; and Anis Nisar Dhari, 20, an Activa rider who suffered a blunt injury to his waist.

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