Mumbai Accident: 2 Hit-and-Run Accidents In Tilak Nagar; Lack Of CCTV Hinders Investigations | Representational Image/Pixabay

In two separate hit-and-run incidents in Tilak Nagar, two individuals sustained significant fractures after being struck by speeding vehicles. The absence of CCTV cameras near the accident sites is complicating the investigations, as reported by the police.

On September 25, Aziz Shaikh, a 35-year-old labourer, was crossing the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road near Chedda Nagar in Chembur when a speeding Activa scooty, allegedly jumping a red signal, collided with him. The rider of the scooter (MH 03 EE 4834) fled the scene, leaving Shaikh on the road with fractures. Passers-by took him to Rajawadi Hospital, where X-rays confirmed the injuries. Shaikh filed an FIR against the unidentified driver on Thursday.

On November 15, Ismail Shaikh, 46, and his wife were on their Activa scooty, traveling from CSMT to Chembur. Near the bridge below the Amar Mahal Junction, a white speeding four-wheeler crashed into their scooty. The impact threw Ismail a distance away, causing four major fractures on his leg. The driver, instead of fleeing, took Ismail to Rajawadi Hospital, promised to return with a stretcher, but never did. Ismail lodged an FIR against the vehicle owner (MH 04 DY 1986) on Thursday.

Police officials revealed the challenges in the investigations due to the lack of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the accidents. They have submitted a letter to the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, urging them to install additional cameras and repair non-functional ones around the accident spots. As of now, there has been no response from the concerned authorities.

