Mumbai Accident: 19-year-old woman who fell into an open drain in Oshiwara died

Mumbai: A woman, who fell into an open drain in suburban Oshiwara on Tuesday evening, has died, a civic official said.

Komal Jayram Mandal (19) fell into the drain in Adarsh Nagar near Mega Mall in Oshiwara around 7.45 pm on Tuesday.

The fire brigade and police launched a search and managed to locate her after more than seven hours around 3.20 am, the official said.