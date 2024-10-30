 Mumbai: ACB Files FIR Against 31-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector For Allegedly Demanding Bribe To Register Case
Mumbai: ACB Files FIR Against 31-Year-Old Police Sub-Inspector For Allegedly Demanding Bribe To Register Case

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:09 AM IST
article-image
ACB registers FIR against Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Sangmeshwar Ekale for allegedly demanding a bribe to register a case | Representative Image

Mumbai: Sangmeshwar Ekale (31), a Police Sub-Inspector working at a Mumbai police station, has been exposed for demanding a bribe from a complainant to register a case. In response, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has taken action by registered FIR against the police officer under 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

According to Police, PSI Sangmeshwar Gopalrao Ekale was initially demanding 5 thousand with complaint. After Settlement bribe amount 2,500 was decided on 19 july. Further Police said in details that, The complainant had submitted an application at the Vanrai Police Station regarding the fraud committed against his client.

This application was pending with Police Sub-Inspector Sangmeshwar Ekale. When the complainant approached the PSI Ekale to register a case based on the application, the public servant demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to proceed.

Since the complainant did not wish to pay the bribe, he approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Mumbai, on 19 July and filed a complaint against the public servant.

article-image

Upon receiving the complaint, during verification conducted on 19 July, the PSI Ekale demanded a bribe amount of Rs 2,500 as a settlement to register the case and agreed to accept it. As PSI Sangmeshwar Gopalrao Ekale attempted to gain this undue advantage, but bribe not accepted by PSI Ekale. However, the case has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

