Mumbai: ACB Arrests 54-Year-Old BMC Labourer Of G/North Division For Accepting ₹20,000 Bribe

Mumbai's ACB apprehends 54-year-old BMC labourer for accepting a ₹20,000 bribe in a hut transfer case | Representative Image

Mumbai: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on 22 October have trapped and arrested Prabhakar Keshavrao Kale (54), labour of BMC G/North Division while accepting bribe of Rs 20000. ACB has been registered FIR against Accused Prabhakar Kale under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Accused Prabhakar Keshavrao Kale(54) was Working as a Labour in G/North Division of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office located in Dadar west.

According ACB official, The complainant's hut was in the name of his deceased mother. Since the complainant's mother had passed away, he approached the BMC office, G/North Division, Dadar to inquire about transferring the hut in his name.

At that time, Prabhakar Kale asked the complainant to complete all documentation and bring the necessary NOC. Accordingly, the complainant completed all the paperwork and met the Kale, who informed him that he would visit the complainant's residence along with his officer to take measurements.

Subsequently, when the Kale, along with his officer, went to measure the complainant's hut, he demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to expedite the process of transferring the complainant’s name. After this, the complainant, despite his reluctance, went to the Kale's office and paid Rs 20,000 as the first installment of the bribe.

Kale then told the complainant that the remaining amount of Rs 30,000 would need to be paid for the work to be completed. However, since the complainant was unwilling to pay the bribe, he approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mumbai Division on 30 September to file a complaint.

According to the complaint, during the verification conducted on 17 October, it was revealed that the Prabhakar Kale had demanded a total of Rs 50000 from the complainant, including pending house rent and the remaining bribe amount, and had accepted the demand. Kale also acknowledged having previously accepted Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Accordingly, on 22 October during a trap operation, Kale was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Therefore, a case has been registered against Prabhakar Keshavrao Kale under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.