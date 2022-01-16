Mumbai: ACB data reveal 148 govt officials involved in corruption cases yet to be suspended

Statistics from the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) reveal that police is among the top four departments in the state where officials allegedly involved in corruption charges are not put under suspension. Other top three departments are rural development, education and revenue.

The statistics also reveal that at least 26 government officials who have been involved in the corruption cases have still not been terminated from the service.

According to the statistics, there are 148 government officials from 20 different government departments who are yet to be placed under suspension by their respective departments. Out of these 148 officials, 12 are Class I, 10 Class II and 72 Class III officials, the statistics revealed.

Further analysis of the statistics revealed, 31 officials from Rural Development, 41 from Education/Sports, 14 from Revenue/Registration/Land Records and 12 from police are among the top-ranked departments for not having suspended officials allegedly involved in corruption charges.

Most cases in which officials were not placed under suspension were reported from Nagpur (48), followed by Nanded (26), Thane (20), Amravati (19) and Mumbai (13). Some of the cases in which officials have not been placed under suspension were as old as 2014.

According to the ACB, 764 entrapment cases were registered last year, compared to 630 cases registered in 2020. The statistics also revealed that 178 trap cases were registered involving officials from the revenue/land records and registration department in 2021, followed by 173 cases of the police department.

"Once we trap an official involved in a corruption case, we share details about the official who has been trapped by the ACB, details of the case, FIR details and what amount of money has been found from the official, with the department concerned and it is then up to the department to take necessary action thereon," said an official from ACB, on the condition of anonymity.

