Mumbai: BIS officals raid METRO Cash and Carry store in Borivali; seize huge quantity of uncertified toys

A team of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) officials from the Mumbai Branch conducted a raid at METRO Cash and Carry store in Borivali East on January 13, 2022 and confiscated a huge quantity of uncertified toys for violating quality control orders.

"The store was found indulging in the sale of electric and non-electric toys, without the BIS standard mark, in violation of quality control orders on Toys issued by the Government of India," a press release by PIB Mumbai said.

Keeping in view the health and safety of children, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, had notified that all the toys sold in the country from January 1, 2021, shall mandatorily be certified by BIS for their safety and shall bear the BIS standard mark on them.

"Violation of quality control orders issued by the Government of India is a punishable offence with imprisonment up to two years or a fine of a minimum of Rs. 2,00,000 or both as per BIS Act 2016," the release said.

"The manufacturers, dealers and traders are advised to desist from manufacturing and selling toys without certification from BIS.

Consumers are encouraged to use BIS Care App for details on certified manufacturers and products," the release added.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 12:15 PM IST