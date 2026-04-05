Mumbai ACB Arrests Mantralaya Officer For Accepting ₹6.37 Lakh Bribe | AI - Representational Image

Mumbai: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Mumbai has arrested a Class I officer posted at Mantralaya for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6.37 lakh.

According to the ACB, the complainant was granted authority by the village’s Sarapanch to oversee the approval of government funds for the development of basic amenities in his village. The official submitted an application to the state government to sanction funds under the minority welfare schemes for the village’s infrastructure development and used to visit Mantralaya regarding this.

In order to sanction the government funds, public servant Vilas Lad, who works as a section officer at Mantralaya, allegedly demanded Rs6.37 lakh. However, since the complainant did want to pay the bribe to Lad, he approached the ACB office on March 09 and complained in this regard.

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During an verification initiated on March 16, it was established that public servant Vilas Lad had demanded a bribe of Rs 6.37 lakh from the complainant to sanction the funds. Accordingly, a trap was laid by the ACB on Sunday and Lad was caught red-handed at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. Consequently, a case has been registered against Lad under relevant section of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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