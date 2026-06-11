Mumbai: AC Unit Fire Breaks Out In Juhu Residential Building; No Casualties Reported | file pic [representative image]

Mumbai: A fire broke out in an air-conditioning unit at an 11-storey residential building in the upscale Juhu area of Mumbai on Thursday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported so far, they said.

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Blaze details and location

As per preliminary information, the blaze erupted in the Manisha Building located near Arogya Nidhi Hospital and was reported at 7.43 am.

The fire was confined to an AC unit on the building's sixth floor, an official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the official said.

Response and firefighting efforts

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were rushed to the spot. Firefighting efforts were underway, a civic official said.

Emergency services mobilised

Personnel from the police, a private electricity company, the ward office and ambulance service were mobilised.