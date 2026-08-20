Mumbai AC Locals: ICF To Make 50%, RCF 30%, MCF 20% Of 238-Rake Order | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai's upcoming fleet of 238 AC EMU rakes will be split among three Railway production units in a 50:30:20 ratio, with Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, manufacturing the largest share. ICF will make 120 rakes, followed by Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, with 71 and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, with 47.

The production-sharing plan has been finalised by the Ministry of Railways to ensure timely availability of rolling stock as infrastructure under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) is commissioned. The first trainsets are scheduled to be supplied from 2027, while the entire requirement of 238 AC EMU rakes is expected to be completed by 2030.

Production plan finalised

The three production units will manufacture the rakes using existing and proven RDSO/ICF specifications, following approval by the Railway Board. This is expected to speed up production and avoid delays associated with developing a new train design.

The distribution also means that the Railways will not depend on a single production unit for Mumbai's large AC EMU requirement. ICF will account for 50.4% of the total order, RCF for 29.8% and MCF for 19.7%. Together, the three factories will manufacture the complete sanctioned requirement.

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Rolling stock to match infrastructure

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the production programme has been prioritised to ensure that rolling stock is available in line with infrastructure commissioning. The production units already have experience in manufacturing modern passenger rolling stock, including AC EMUs, Vande Bharat trainsets and Vande Metro trainsets.

For Mumbai, the timing of the deliveries will be crucial. The Railways is simultaneously expanding suburban infrastructure under MUTP, and the availability of new trains will determine how quickly the additional infrastructure can be put to full use.

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Expansion of AC suburban fleet

The first AC EMU rakes arriving in 2027, followed by phased production until 2030, are expected to help bridge the gap between infrastructure completion and rolling stock availability. The 238-rake programme will also provide a substantial expansion of the AC suburban fleet and support increased capacity on Mumbai's suburban network.

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