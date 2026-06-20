Mumbai AC Local Fraud Alert: Passenger Found Using Suspected Fake RailOne App During Ticket Inspection

A suspected fake RailOne-like application came under scrutiny after a Mumbai AC local ticket checker found discrepancies during verification | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 20: A routine ticket-checking drive on a Mumbai AC local train led to the detection of a suspected fake railway ticketing application that closely mimicked the official RailOne platform, raising fresh concerns over digital ticket fraud in the suburban railway network.

The incident came to light on Friday afternoon when Arvind Kumar, a member of the AC Local Squad (CCTC), was checking tickets on the 3:24 pm AC local train from Dadar.

During the inspection, a passenger presented a ticket through a mobile application. While the ticket appeared genuine at first glance, Kumar noticed that the font and overall appearance were slightly different from the standard format used by the official RailOne app.

Suspicious app detected during inspection

Curious about the discrepancy, he examined the application more closely. According to Kumar, the app did not resemble RailOne's regular interface. Instead of taking users through the usual booking process, the application directly displayed fields for entering the origin and destination stations, date of journey, distance and number of passengers. After the details were filled in, the app generated a screen that looked strikingly similar to a valid RailOne ticket.

The suspicion deepened when a UTS number generated by the application was checked through the Hand Held Terminal (HHT) used by ticket-checking staff.

Verification revealed that the UTS number actually belonged to a second-class ticket issued on June 18, 2026, and did not match the journey being undertaken by the passenger on June 20.

Investigation underway

Railway officials believe the application may have been designed to imitate the appearance of genuine railway tickets and potentially mislead checking staff and passengers. Videos and photographs related to the incident have been shared with authorities for further investigation.

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The case has highlighted the growing challenge of digital fraud in public transport systems. With lakhs of commuters relying on mobile ticketing platforms every day, railway authorities may now examine whether similar applications are being used elsewhere in the suburban network. The incident serves as a reminder for commuters to book tickets only through authorised railway applications and platforms.

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