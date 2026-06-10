Man Posing As RPF Personnel Caught Ticketless In Mumbai AC Local By Two Alert Women TTIs |

Mumbai: A man posing as a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was caught travelling without a ticket in a Mumbai AC local train after two alert women ticket checkers noticed discrepancies in his identity card and questioned him.

Location and time

The incident took place on Monday evening between Mankhurd and Wadala Road stations on Central Railway's Mumbai Division. Travelling Ticket Inspectors (TTIs) Shraddha Salunkhe and Ketki Kadam were conducting a routine ticket-checking drive when they asked a passenger to produce his travel authority. The man introduced himself as an RPF employee and showed an identity card. However, he failed to produce any valid travel pass or authority.

According to Central Railway, the ticket checking staff became suspicious after examining the ID card and questioning the passenger. His responses did not match those expected from an RPF employee, prompting further verification. The man, identified as M.D. Malang, was immediately detained and handed over to the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police for further action.

Location and time

A case has been registered at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Railway Police Station. An FIR has been filed under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to impersonation, cheating and other offences. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident highlights the importance of vigilance by frontline railway staff. Central Railway has appealed to passengers and employees to report any suspicious person claiming to be railway staff. Officials said genuine RPF personnel carry official identification and cooperate with ticket-checking procedures. Suspected cases can be reported through railway helpline 139, the nearest RPF post, or on-duty railway staff.

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