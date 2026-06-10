Mumbai University Buys New Petrol Vehicles Amid US-Iran Conflict; Critics Question Waste As Old Cars Lie Unused

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Mumbai: Amid growing concerns over economic pressures linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its potential impact on global crude oil supplies, Mumbai University has come under criticism for purchasing four new petrol-powered vehicles despite several existing vehicles lying unused on its premises.

PM's appeal context

The criticism comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary expenditure, conserve fuel and make greater use of public transport in view of emerging global uncertainties.

Yuva Sena Senate member Pradeep Sawant, Management Council member Milind Satam, and former Senate member Rajan Kolambekar have raised objections to the decision, alleging that it reflects financial imprudence and disregard for environmentally sustainable alternatives.

Historic scrap vehicle

According to the representatives, multiple university-owned vehicles remain parked as scrap, including a vehicle bearing the historic registration number "1857," symbolising the university's founding year. Other unused vehicles reportedly include those attached to the Examination House, a car used by a former Vice-Chancellor who retired in 2015, and two electric vehicles.

The senate members argued that purchasing new vehicles before disposing of the existing scrap fleet amounts to a waste of funds collected through student fees. They further questioned the decision to opt for petrol-powered vehicles when electric and CNG alternatives are readily available.

Financial imprudence

In a representation submitted to the university administration via email, the leaders have sought clarification on whether the purchases received the necessary government approval. They have also demanded details regarding the timeline for the disposal of the scrap vehicles currently occupying space on the university campus.

The university administration is yet to issue an official response to the allegations and the demands raised.

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