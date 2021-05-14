Mumbai: About 23K people inoculated in city in 24 hrs

More than 20,000 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated on Friday, with 23,294 beneficiaries were inoculated in the last 24 hours, of which 3,180 beneficiaries between 18 to 44 years were vaccinated at private vaccine centres.

There will be vaccination drives for the next two days at the civic-run vaccine centres.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner said, they have only 70,000 vaccine doses left which will be used for vaccinating walk-in beneficiaries next week.

“We had around 100,000 doses in our stock as of Wednesday, but now only 70,000 doses are left. However, for now, the vaccination for the 18 to 44 age group will remain on hold, while private vaccine centres can conduct the drive for them,” he said.

Dr DN Patil, state immunisation officer said around 80 per cent of the doses was used for administering the second jab for those above 45 years today.

In the next two days, they will further reduce the percentage of inoculation for the first dose. They are expecting more stock of vaccine from the Centre tomorrow or the day after. The stock currently available with us can last for two more days.

“Both the manufacturers are expected to supply us stocks against our orders placed for the 18-44 years group. We can then think of resuming the inoculation for 18-44 years. We have not decided any date to continue the suspension of the vaccination for this group, it depends on the availability of vaccines,” he said.