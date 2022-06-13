Mumbai: AAP to contest elections on all 133 seats in KDMC

Photo: Representative Image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said that it will contest elections on all the 133 seats for the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections adding that the AAP wanted to repeat the Delhi model in KDMC jurisdiction too.

On Sunday, the AAP members came together to discuss the strategy for the upcoming election. The State Election Commission (SEC) has recently announced the municipal corporation elections for Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, and many other municipal corporations in Maharashtra will be held after the monsoon. Many political parties having their stronghold have already started preparations.

KDMC AAP president Advocate Dhananjay Jogdand said, "We have seen that from last few years people are showing their trust in the party and the reason the people of Punjab voted for AAP and Delhi have been trusting us since last 15 years. We want to repeat the same model in KDMC jurisdiction too. For the last 24 years, Shiv-Sena is ruling in KDMC but the public of Kalyan and Dombivali are still facing many civic issues. Even after several complaints to the civic body officials or even the leaders from the ruling party, it falls on deaf ears."

Jogdand further added, "In all the 44 wards in KDMC we will be contesting on 133 seats. We have approached like-minded and educated people from all fields to come ahead and join our party. We will be giving opportunities to those who want to do something good for the society. Our team have started going door-to-door to make people aware of the vision of our party. We are promising to the people that if our party comes into power at KDMC, we will provide free water in KDMC jurisdiction."