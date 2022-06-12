Maharashtra Congress and AAP to support Sharad Pawar as candidate for Presidential election

ANI Photo

After the Rajya Sabha elections, now all eyes are on the Presidential elections. The ruling party as well as the opposition have begun preparations. Against this backdrop, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Sunday said that if Sharad Pawar's name comes up for the presidential election, the party will support him.

"If Sharad Pawar's name comes up as a candidate for presidential elections, then Maharashtra Congress is with him," Patole said. ‘’If a person from Maharashtra becomes the President of the country and Sharad Pawar's name comes up, then Maharashtra Congress is with him," he noted.

Patole’s statement came days after Congress President Sonia Gandhi has launched mobilizing like minded parties with an intention to provide opposition’s candidate for the Presidential election. Besides, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called the meeting of opposition and like-minded parties on the same issue.

Further, the Aam Aadmi Party said it will support NCP chief Sharad Pawar as a candidate for the presidential elections.

Though no formal statement has been issued by the AAP for the presidential election yet, according to sources, the party will support Sharad Pawar's candidature. Sources said there was a discussion between Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Singh regarding the presidential election.

Presidential polls will be held on July 18 and the result will be declared on July 21; the Election Commission had announced earlier this week. The counting of votes, if it happens, will be held in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said party’s representative will attend the meeting convened by Trinamool Congress chief on the Presidential election. However, Shiv Sena president and CM Uddhav Thackeray will skip the meeting.