Mumbai: AAP slams BMC, Shiv Sena over Tardeo building fire incident; says their corruption is costing lives of Mumbaikars

The Mumbai unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday slammed BMC callousness over the Tardeo building fire where seven people lost their lives while several others were injured.

AAP has held BMC's corruption responsible for the loss of Mumbaikars' lives due to the fire and other incidents that have taken place in the past.

AAP today slammed the BMC for its callous approach to Mumbaikars lives. "Fire Safety compliance is very much part of the BMC's civic governance mandate and the BMC has fared poorly," said AAP.

At least seven people were reportedly killed in a fire in the 18th storey of a 20th storey building, opp the Bhatia Hospital in the Tardeo area of Mumbai Central.

"Fires in Mumbai have become the norm rather than the exception. We literally live from one tragedy to the next, with absolutely nothing being done to ensure compliance to fire safety norms," said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President.

"Shiv Sena and the BMC's corruption is so rampant that it is now costing Mumbaikar's lives. It is a crying shame that even basic security of Mumbaikars lives and limbs can't be provided by the BMC and its spineless administration."

"AAP yet again demands a fire safety audit and thorough compliance across all of Mumbai buildings at the earliest and calls on Mumbaikars to teach a lesson to the corrupt Shiv Sena in the upcoming BMC polls," said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai Prabhari.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 07:21 PM IST