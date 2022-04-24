Mumbai: AAP organizes 'Hanuman Chalisa recital' on Twitter Spaces; accuses BJP of disruption in event

The Aam Aadmi Party organized the first Hanuman Chalisa recital on ‘Twitter Spaces’ titled "Bhau-Bandhutva ani Ektechi Hanuman Chalisa". The party also invited the CM Uddhav Thackeray, former CM Shri Devendra Fadnavis & Chairperson MNS of Raj Thackeray to the activity.

AAP accused that their ‘Twitter Spaces’ was pained by the attempts of the BJP and its proxies to misuse the Hanuman Chalisa to foment disturbances.

They slammed BJP calling them insincere about worshipping Lord Hanuman and said that instead of participating in the first-ever Twitter Space recital of the Hanuman Chalisa for which even Devendra Fadnavis was invited the BJP continued its cheap tactics however they sidestepped these vicious attacks and ensured the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa went on unhindered.

AAP in its media advisory added that misusing the Hanuman Chalisa to create disruptions in Mumbai and create a law and order issue is not the way a true Hanuman Bhakt behaves.

Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member, attacked the Ranas and Raj Thackeray and said that they are so lost in their lust for power that they are misusing an integral part of the Hindu Dharam to forward their narrow political interests. She added, “We think it is time they meditate on the Hanuman Chalisa and its true meaning."

"It is telling of the insecurity and insincerity of the BJP that they would ignore an invite to chant the Hanuman Chalisa & their IT Cell would actively sabotage this activity," said Sumitra Shrivastava AAP Mumbai Working President. "But their cheap tricks and antics can never stop true bhakts of Bajrang Bali from Chanting the Hanuman Chalisa" added Shrivastava.

This event was led by AAP Mumbai's leadership and the chanting of the Hanuman Chalisa was led by AAP National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP Mumbai Working President Sumitra Shrivastava, AAP Mumbai Youth Wing President Aditya Manjrekar, AAP Mumbai Joint Secretary Raj Sharma and AAP volunteers.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 10:25 PM IST