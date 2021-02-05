Mumbai: AAP organises 'Dhakka Maro' rally in protest against fuel price hike

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mumbai unit on Friday organised 'Dhakka Maro' rally in protest against the fuel price hike. AAP volunteers gathered in large numbers at Dadar Station (E) and slammed the Centre in failing to keep the fuel prices in check.

"Mumbai recently witnessed an unabated increase in fuel price with petrol and diesel prices at an all-time high of Rs 93 and Rs 84 respectively. At a time when the Aam Aadmi’s back is broken in the post-Covid world with rising unemployment and economic uncertainty, the continued rise in fuel prices has dealt yet another blow to the Aam Aadmi who is already living very precariously," the party's press release read.

AAP Mumbai Prabhari Preeti Sharma Menon said the protest was in solidarity with the 'Aam Aadmi' in Mumbai, whose families are struggling to make their ends meet.

"BJP and Modi were elected on the promise of reducing fuel prices but prices have only increased and are sky high. Central excise rates have been increased 11 times. Living conditions are becoming increasingly difficult and the Modi Govt has proven to be a failure on all fronts. We demand an immediate roll back of fuel prices across the board", she added.