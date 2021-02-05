Mumbai: AAP organises 'Dhakka Maro' rally in protest against fuel price hike

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Mumbai unit on Friday organised 'Dhakka Maro' rally in protest against the fuel price hike. AAP volunteers gathered in large numbers at Dadar Station (E) and slammed the Centre in failing to keep the fuel prices in check.
"Mumbai recently witnessed an unabated increase in fuel price with petrol and diesel prices at an all-time high of Rs 93 and Rs 84 respectively. At a time when the Aam Aadmi’s back is broken in the post-Covid world with rising unemployment and economic uncertainty, the continued rise in fuel prices has dealt yet another blow to the Aam Aadmi who is already living very precariously," the party's press release read.
AAP Mumbai Prabhari Preeti Sharma Menon said the protest was in solidarity with the 'Aam Aadmi' in Mumbai, whose families are struggling to make their ends meet.
"BJP and Modi were elected on the promise of reducing fuel prices but prices have only increased and are sky high. Central excise rates have been increased 11 times. Living conditions are becoming increasingly difficult and the Modi Govt has proven to be a failure on all fronts. We demand an immediate roll back of fuel prices across the board", she added.
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena also took out a protest march in Thane against the Centre over the rise in petrol and diesel prices.
Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and Sena MLC Ravindra Phatak led the march to the district collectorate, in which several women party workers also took part.
The protesters raised slogans against the central government and demaded that the hike in fuel prices be withdrawn immediately.
"The Centre has stopped all sources of income of the civic corporations and is delaying its projects. This rise in fuel prices would add to the woes of the common citizens," Mhaske said.
On the other hand, the BJP countered this by agitations in different parts of the state outside the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) premises for seeking to recover the alleged excess electricity bills generated during the lockdown period last year from a section of its consumers. The BJP protests were led by Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar and ex-MP Kirit Somaiya among others.