Mumbai: Aakaar Medical Launches XELIX Platform To Help Patients Find Verified Skin And Aesthetic Specialists

Aakaar Medical Technologies has launched XELIX to connect patients with verified dermatologists and aesthetic specialists across India | File Photo

Mumbai, July 23, 2026: Amid rising demand for cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic procedures, Mumbai-based Aakaar Medical Technologies Ltd. has launched a digital platform aimed at helping patients identify qualified dermatologists and avoid unverified practitioners.

The company unveiled XELIX at the FAHA Dermatology Conference in the presence of leading dermatologists and aesthetic medicine specialists. The platform connects patients with a curated network of verified, dermatologist-led clinics across India, making it easier to find certified specialists based on location or treatment needs and book appointments through a digital interface.

Focus On Patient Safety

The initiative comes at a time when growing dependence on social media, influencer recommendations and online promotions has made it difficult for patients to distinguish between qualified medical professionals and untrained providers.

Medical experts have repeatedly warned that cosmetic procedures performed by unqualified individuals can lead to burns, infections, scarring and permanent skin damage.

According to the company, XELIX is designed to improve patient safety by providing access to verified dermatologists, plastic surgeons, trichologists and aesthetic physicians who follow evidence-based and standardised treatment protocols.

Patients seeking treatment for acne, pigmentation, hair loss, anti-ageing, skin rejuvenation and other cosmetic concerns can review doctor profiles, locate the nearest associated clinic and receive personalised treatment recommendations based on clinical evaluation rather than marketing trends.

Experts Back Initiative

Dr Vijay Nagdev, a dermatologist, said aesthetic treatments are medical procedures that should only be performed by qualified and trained doctors.

"Through its trusted network of verified dermatologists and aesthetic specialists, XELIX helps patients find the right experts for safe, evidence-based and ethical care while promoting high standards of treatment and patient safety," he said.

Dr Rahul Sawakhande, CEO and Director of Aakaar Medical Technologies, said the platform also supports dermatologists by providing standardised clinical protocols, advanced diagnostic technologies, professional collaboration and greater digital visibility.

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He said the initiative aims to strengthen trust, transparency and clinical excellence in India's rapidly expanding dermatology and aesthetic medicine sector.

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