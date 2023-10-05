Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray's Davos Tour In 2022 Cost State Exchequer ₹4 Crore, Claims Uday Samant

Uday Samant | Twitter

Mumbai: In a retaliation of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray's allegations related to the foreign tours of Maha Yuti ministers, Industries minister Uday Samant on Thursday exposed Thackeray's expenditure related to his Davos tour in 2022. Thackeray's Davour tour in 2022 cost the state exchequer over ₹4 crore, Samant said and asked why the energy minister and tourism minister had accompanied him on that tour and challenged him to furnish details regarding who made the tour expenses for his OSD and others?

"While travelling to London as Industries minister, I covered the expenses for myself and conducted 13 meetings. But, those who are accusing us too should come forth with the expense details of their foreign tours," Samant said at a press conference and shared details of the expenses Aaditya Thackeray had incurred during his visit to Davos in 2022.

Expense break-up

"During Aaditya Thackeray's Davos tour, the expenses on food was ₹1.5 crore while arrangements for his hotel accommodation cost ₹2.40 crore to the state exchequer. ₹44.63 lakh was spent on airfare while ₹67.19 lakh was spent on other vehicles," Samant said.

He also added that Aaditya Thackeray hasn't made it clear as to who borne expenses during his 2022 foreign tour for him, for Nitin Raut and for his OSD? "I have all the papers in this regard. They wasted public money and are raising questions about us. What were the ministers for power and tourism doing on the tour of the Industries department?" Samant asked.

Samant also denied that CM's London tour was cancelled due to Aaditya Thackeray's tour. "I had told the principal secretary of Chief Minister regarding cancellation of the tour on 25th, but that was conveyed to the public in a tweet on 26th September," Samant said.

AI policy

While speaking about achievements of the industries department under him, Samant said that the Maha Yuti government was first in the country to bring in the AI policy. "We have decided to set up an AI park and cluster," he added.

Samant also retorted to Thackeray's 'late riser' jibe on CM Eknath Shinde. "Some people are after tarnishing the image of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They looted people during COVID and are now taunting the CM of being a late riser. They don't know how much the CM works," Samant said.

Samant also expressed wonder on why Aaditya doesn't speak against Ajit Pawar, though he too has joined the government under Shinde.

