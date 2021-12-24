Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray bats for implementation of climate action plan with participation of elected representatives

In a maiden presentation on the Maharashtra Climate Action Plan to the members of the state legislature, Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday said the focus is laid on reduction in GHG emissions, increase in carbon sequestration through carbon sinks and pursue the lifestyle Mantra of 5Rs comprising reduce, refuse, reuse, recycle and recover.

Aaditya made his presentation days after Maharashtra has bagged the Inspiring Regional Leadership Award from Under2 Coalition for Climate Action and has become the only Indian state to win one of the three awards by U2 in Scotland. Today’s presentation was chaired by the Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar and attended by the deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe, minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, public health minister Rajesh Tope, minister of state for tourism Aditi Tatkare and the members from the state assembly and council.

‘’The people's representatives should seriously consider the report of 'Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change' and take initiative to reduce the adverse effects of climate change by implementing environment friendly activities in their constituencies,’’ said Nimbalkar.

Aaditya said the government has established The Maharashtra Council for Climate Change (MCCC) established under chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and co-chairmanship of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. All the ministers concerned with Climate Change are part of the council. The objective is to develop and implement a structured and time bound action plan for climate change.

Aaditya explained that Mumbai is one of the 12 listed Indian cities at the risk of coastal submergence. By 2050, major land area of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane will be areas more likely to get severely flooded

He said the ‘’Majhi Vasundhara’’ campaign has laid foundation for sustainable development by focusing on five elements of nature and with participation from citizens of Maharashtra. About 21.94 Lakh were trees planted which were 4 times of the Aarey forest in Mumbai. There was a generation of 10,663 tonnes of compost per month with an impact of 63,982.5 tonnes of CO2 sequestration. Further, the government has created rainwater conservation potential of about 11,145 Million Litres per year (the equivalent of one day of water supply for the Maharashtra state).

Further, he noted that the 140 thousand units of electricity through 1.22 million LED lights and around 70 thousand Solar Lights was saved and there was reduction of 3,70,978 tonnes of CO2 emission per year which is equivalent to CO2 absorbed by 17 million fully grown trees.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 05:02 PM IST