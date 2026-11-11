Mumbai: 94 BMC Ward-Level Work Proposals Face Post-Facto Approval; Opposition Flags Contract Splitting

The BMC Standing Committee is considering ward-level work proposals that have drawn opposition criticism over alleged division of larger projects into smaller contracts | File Photo

Mumbai, November 11, 2026: Nearly 94 smaller contract proposals have been placed before the BMC Standing Committee for post-facto approval, reigniting concerns over the splitting of larger ward-level projects to bypass consolidated tendering. The move, despite earlier objections, has drawn protests from opposition parties demanding accountability.

The BMC administration has placed 112 proposals for approval at the Standing Committee meeting on Thursday. Of these, 94 proposals are for works worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 75 lakh at the ward level, including the supply and installation of gym equipment, laying of sewerage pipelines, installation of seating benches in public gardens, and improvement and renovation of internal pathways in chawls.

Opposition Questions Reconsideration

Congress Group Leader Ashraf Azmi questioned the rationale behind reconsidering the proposals, pointing out that during the previous meeting, the Standing Committee had opposed them and directed the administration to submit a detailed report on the matter.

However, no such report has been placed before the members so far. He further questioned why the ruling BJP had suddenly changed its stance and was now willing to entertain the proposals it had opposed earlier.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Yashwant Killedar said splitting large proposals into smaller contracts to avoid scrutiny had become a common practice.

He alleged that multiple works from the same ward and involving the same contractor were being divided to bypass detailed scrutiny under the administration’s approval powers. He demanded an explanation from the administration.

Also Watch:

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde said, “We had warned the administration in an earlier meeting that such proposals would not be allowed, which is why none were tabled in the subsequent meetings. However, most proposals presented at Thursday’s meeting were for works recommended by corporators, which we cannot stop.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/