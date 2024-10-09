 Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)

Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)

The victim, Hameed Shaikh, a resident of the Baiganwadi area, had left home to attend his madrasa. Upon returning, he was crossing the road when a speeding BMC garbage truck struck him, reportedly throwing him across the street.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 03:40 AM IST
article-image
The deceased 9-year-old boy Hameed Shaikh |

Mumbai: A 9-year-old boy tragically died in Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, after being struck by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cleaning truck on Tuesday morning.

The victim, Hameed Shaikh, a resident of the Baiganwadi area, had left home to attend his madrasa. Upon returning, he was crossing the road when a speeding BMC garbage truck struck him, reportedly throwing him across the street. Witnesses stated that he died on the spot, while police indicated he was declared dead before arrival at the hospital.

The truck driver, Matiur Rehman Tayyab Hussain Sawant (31), attempted to flee but was apprehended by local residents who began assaulting him. Police from Shivaji Nagar arrived shortly after and arrested Sawant.

Read Also
Road Accident Report August 2024: Mumbai And Thane City See Fatalities Drop By 11.5% And 12.5%,...
article-image

In response to the incident, locals protested, calling for stricter action against illegal parking and wrong-side driving. They expressed concerns that such accidents are a result of negligence by both the BMC and traffic police, citing the absence of speed limiters as a contributing factor to the danger on the roads. Several locals were protesting in the middle of the road, creating traffic congestion which extended up to Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road. However, after the involvement of the police, and their assurance of stringent action against the accused driver, protestors left the spot peacefully, police said. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: Temperatures Soar 4 Degrees Above Normal Amid Haze And Deteriorating Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update: Temperatures Soar 4 Degrees Above Normal Amid Haze And Deteriorating Air Quality
Political Newcomers Defeat Seasoned Rivals In Haryana Assembly Elections
Political Newcomers Defeat Seasoned Rivals In Haryana Assembly Elections
Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala
Tripura: 11 Arrested In Communal Clashes, Police Reinforce Security In Kadamtala
Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested (VIDEO)
Read Also
Shatrughan Sinha Shares Health Update On Govinda After Meeting Him At Mumbai Hospital: 'No Ifs &...
article-image

Sawant has been booked for the charges of causing death by negligence, and rash driving among others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Weather Update: Temperatures Soar 4 Degrees Above Normal Amid Haze And Deteriorating Air...

Mumbai Weather Update: Temperatures Soar 4 Degrees Above Normal Amid Haze And Deteriorating Air...

Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested...

Mumbai: 9-Yr-Old Boy Dies After Being Struck By BMC Garbage Truck In Govandi; Driver Arrested...

Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal...

Mumbai: Customs Officials Arrest 2 For Alleged Smuggling Of Mephedrone From Europe Through Postal...

Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated

Mumbai: Slab Collapse At MHADA Building In Byculla Averts Disaster As Structure Was Vacated

Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Unruly Auto Drivers In Ghansoli, Fining 100...

Navi Mumbai: Traffic Police Launch Special Drive Against Unruly Auto Drivers In Ghansoli, Fining 100...