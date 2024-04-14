 Mumbai: 9-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted In Goregaon
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, April 14, 2024, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

A nine-year-old boy recently died after coming into contact with exposed electrical wires at his residential colony in Goregaon (East).

The boys father registered a case against four members of the society, alleging negligence leading to his death, at Dindoshi police station on Saturday.

According to the FIR, at around 7.30pm, Aryaveer went to the ground floor garden of the society to play. There he came in contact with exposed wires and suffered an electrical shock.

His father Ajay Chaudhary, 35, with the assistance of an individual rushed Aryaveer to Lifeline Hospital in Gokuldham, Goregaon (East), where the doctor pronounced him dead. The police registered an accidental death report after the incident. Due to the shock and grief of losing his son, Ajay was unable to provide a statement to the police immediately.

On April 13 he formally lodge a case against the societys president, secretary, treasurer, and caretaker under Section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The names of the society members are not included in the police report.

