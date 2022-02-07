Mumbai: 89-yr-old Andheri man kills ailing wife, mentally challenged daughter

An 89-year-old Andheri man allegedly slit the throats of his 81-year-old ailing wife and their 55-year-old mentally challenged daughter late on Sunday. Purshottam Singh Gandhok, who resided with his family at Prem Sandesh Society in Andheri's Sher-E-Punjab locality, told the police that he had been looking after his wife and daughter for years and was no longer able to see them in pain. The murders came to light yesterday morning, when Gandhok's eldesh daughter, 58-year-old Gurvinder Kaur, who resides a short distance from Prem Sandesh, called him up as usual, and he replied that he had killed her mother and sister.

Gurvinder called up the police who entered the flat to find Gandhok's Jasbir Kaur's blood-spattered body in a bed, and their daughter Kamaljeet's body in another bed. The Meghwadi Police booked Gandhok for murder and took him in custody. According to the police, Gandhok said that he was no longer able to look after the two due to his own age, and at the same time, couldn't bear to see his wife and daughter suffering. He also told the cops that his wife was battling joint pain for the past ten years and was bedridden after angiography.

SPINE-CHILLING SCENE

The police said that Gandhok's eldest daughter couldn't believe her ears when he told her that he had killed her mother and sister. She rushed over to his house, but he refused to open the door. After pleading with him repeatedly, he told her that he will open the door only after she calls up the police. In the meantime, neighbours and passers-by had gathered outside the flat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Maheshwar Reddy said that Gandhok confessed to the murders. “He killed the two around 8.30 pm on Sunday,” DCP Reddy said.

ALSO READ Mumbai: 3 sustain burn injuries after fire breaks out due to cylinder gas leakage in Andheri

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:25 PM IST