Three men sustained burn injuries in an incident of fire that broke out due to cylinder gas leakage in Andheri (East) area of Mumbai at about 10 pm on Wednesday. The condition of one of them is critical, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 11:22 PM IST