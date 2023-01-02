Mumbai: 8,678 penalised for New Year Eve traffic violations

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police lodged 8,678 cases of offenses including drunk driving, riding without helmets, rash driving and jumping signals during the New Year celebrations in the city.

According to the data released by the police on Sunday, 156 people were penalised for drunk driving, 2,465 were for riding motorbikes without helmets and 66 were penalised for rash driving.

Along with this, 274 were fined for riding in triple-seats on two-wheelers, 679 for jumping signals, 635 for entering the ‘no-entry’ zone, 238 for driving on the wrong side and 3087 for parking vehicles on the ‘No-Parking’ zones. A total of 362 vehicles were towed by the traffic authorities from public places.

Compared to the last two years’ statistics, the figures for 2022 have gone up due to the relaxation of pandemic restrictions. Mumbai Police and Mumbai Traffic Police had imposed heavy restrictions on people during the New Year celebration to prevent the splurge of Coronavirus.

During the 2021 New Year celebrations, the MTP registered only 1,375 cases of traffic violations, which included 18 for drunk driving. Meanwhile, in the year 2020, reportedly only 35 were penalised for the same offenses. Before these two years, in the year 2019 when there were minimal traces of Covid-19, almost 778 were fined for drunk driving during the night of the New Year.

The police had put up checkpoints (nakabandi) on almost 100 roads in the city as a precautionary measure. A large number of personnel were deployed on the ground to maintain law and order.

2022

Drunken drive 156

Rash driving 66

Without helmet 2465

Triple seat – 274

Jumping signal – 679

No entry – 635

Wrong side – 238

No parking – 3087

Vehicles towed – 362

Total- 8678 cases

2021

Total Cases: 1375

Drunken Drive: 18