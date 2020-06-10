Mumbai: 80-year-old COVID-19 patient, who fled a hospital, run over by Shramik Special train near Kandivali station

Mumbai: An 80-year-old man who fled a hospital where he was being treated for COVID1-19 was run over by a Shramik Special train near Kandivali station on Monday morning, when he was trying to cross the railway tracks after leaving the hospital.

The senior citizen, Vitthal Mulye, a resident of Kurar Village in Malad (E), was admitted for coronavirus treatment at a hospital in Kandivali (West) over the past weekend; he sneaked past the guards at the hospital on Monday morning, following which the incident took place. An Accidental Death Report has been registered by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to the Borivali GRP, Mulye, who had tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali (West) on June 6. His wife and grandson were lodged in a quarantine facility, while his son stays in Dombivali. Sources said Mulye wanted to go home, but since he was a COVID-19 patient, he was asked to stay back and complete the treatment.